Prince Reza Pahlavi's extended 60 Minutes interview Scott Pelley sat down with Prince Reza Pahlavi, a leader of the opposition to the Islamic Republic and son of the deposed late shah, who has lived in exile 47 years, to discuss the future of Iran, whether regime change is coming, who would lead a transition, what happens to Iran's nuclear program and more. Editor's note: The video above is an extended version of the interview that was broadcast on 60 Minutes on Sunday, March 1, 2026. This extended version was condensed for clarity.