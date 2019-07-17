News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
The "Squad" denounces Trump's attacks as an intentional "distraction"
"El Chapo" gets life in prison after claiming "mental torture" in confinement
U.S. tries to muster a flotilla as Iran suspected of seizing tanker
"Man on the Moon:" The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing
Grim details on suspect in killing of civil rights activist
Boeing 737 Max crash victims' families to testify: "This is the human cost"
Gambino crime family member among 16 nabbed in mafia raids
Planned Parenthood ousts president amid organizational turmoil
German wins World Series of Poker; Vegas massacre survivor finishes 4th
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Priest pays coal miners' bills