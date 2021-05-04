Live

Preview: King of CrossFit

Sharyn Alfonsi profiles Greg Glassman, a brash, former gymnast who created the CrossFit workout, now the basis for a chain of gyms that has become the largest in history. Watch Alfonsi's report on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
