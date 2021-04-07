Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: A Monumental Project

It took over 80 years, but a museum dedicated to African-American history and culture is finally taking shape on the National Mall in Washington. Scott Pelley reports on Sunday, August 16 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.