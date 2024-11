Presidential historian assesses Trump's 2024 win In just two-and-a-half months, President-elect Donald Trump will return to the White House following a campaign unlike any other in U.S. history. While so much of Trump's first term was unprecedented, his upcoming second term will have its fair share of firsts as well. Mary Frances Berry, professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a former chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, joins "America Decides" to discuss.