President Zelenskyy on why he stayed in Ukraine

“I don’t want to make myself out to be a hero… I want to live many more years. But choosing between running or being with my people, of course I’m ready to give my life for my country,” President Zelenskyy tells 60 Minutes. http://cbsn.ws/3KwDLg3
