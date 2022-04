Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. officials in Kyiv Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have met with Ukraine's president in the capital city of Kyiv for the first time since Russia started the war two months ago. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay reports and senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers from Ukraine to discuss the meeting and news of a Russian cease-fire in Mariupol.