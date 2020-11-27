President Trump and President-elect Biden to throw their weight behind Georgia Senate candidates After his Thanksgiving conference call with members of the military, President Trump confirmed he plans to travel to Georgia to help incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue win reelection. President-elect Biden also plans to visit the Peach State to support Democratic challengers Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Georgia Public Broadcasting Reporter Stephen Fowler breaks down the impact these visits could have on the runoff races and gives us the latest in Georgia politics.