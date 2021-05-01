Live

President Trump abroad amid controversy

Amid controversies over former FBI Director James Comey and an investigation into Russian ties with the White House, President Trump embarked on his first trip abroad. CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett joins CBSN with the latest on the trip.
