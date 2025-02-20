President of the National Urban League on suing Trump administration over anti-DEI orders
The National Urban League and other organizations argue that Trump's executive orders to end diversity, equity, and inclusion programs are unconstitutional, falsely asserting that DEI initiatives undermine merit and hard work. Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, which filed the lawsuit and is the nation's largest historic civil rights and urban advocacy organization, joins "CBS Mornings Plus."