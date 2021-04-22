Live

Watch CBSN Live

President Obama on NYC, N.J. bombings

President Obama spoke in New York City after the arrest of NYC and NJ bombing suspect, Ahmad Khan Rahami. The commander-in-chief praised law enforcement for their quick arrest. See his full statement here.
