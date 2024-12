President-elect Trump's "border czar" details immigration plans President-elect Donald Trump's incoming "border czar" Tom Homan told The Washington Post that under the incoming administration, immigration authorities will again put families with children in detention centers, a policy halted by the Biden administration in 2021. He also acknowledged that some children of undocumented immigrants were born in the U.S., making them citizens who can't be deported. Homan said it will be the parents' choice whether to let their families be separated.