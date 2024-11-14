President-elect Trump picks Matt Gaetz for attorney general amid investigation President-elect Donald Trump said Rep. Matt Gaetz is his pick to be nominated for attorney general. The announcement comes just two days before the House ethics committee was set to vote on releasing what sources say is a highly damaging report about an investigation into Gaetz over claims he partied with teenage girls. Gaetz, who has denied all wrongdoing, resigned from his seat in the House of Representatives after Trump's announcement, House Speaker Mike Johnson said.