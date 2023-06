American firefighters head north; Biden speaks with Trudeau about Canadian wildfires President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as American firefighters were deployed north to fight the wildfires burning in Canada with smoke spreading across the continent. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more on that, Mr. Biden's meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Mr. Biden's veto of a bill to cancel student debt relief.