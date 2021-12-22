President Biden praises administration's efforts to relieve supply chain bottlenecks President Joe Biden praised his administration's efforts to relieve supply chain bottlenecks ahead of the holidays, as issues with the nation's supply chain, along with the coronavirus pandemic, have driven inflation to record highs. CBS News' Natalie Brand has more, and then Associated Press White House reporter Josh Boak speaks with Tanya Rivero about the president's latest remarks and what they mean for the U.S. supply chain.