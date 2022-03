President Biden is set to announce U.S. will suspend normal trade relations with Russia President Biden is set to announce today that the U.S. will suspend normal trade relations with Russia as its war on Ukraine rages on. Last night, the Senate approved a massive spending bill that allocates $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss the latest from the Biden administration.