Biden to pitch child care investments in Hartford, Connecticut, Friday President Biden will travel to Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday to pitch his "Build Back Better" agenda to the public. He'll focus on the need to invest in child care to help working families. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, Politico's national political correspondent Meridith McGraw and The Wall Street Journal's politics reporter Eliza Collins join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details, and the latest on the upcoming climate summits Mr. Biden will attend in Europe.