President Biden calls recent gun violence a "national embarrassment" and urges congress to act President Biden called for Congress to act on gun control Friday following a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility. It comes as the president held his first in person meeting with Japan's Prime Minister. CBS News Senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on President Biden's push for legislation and how the U.S. and Japan are teaming up to take on challenges from China in the Indo-Pacific.