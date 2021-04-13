Live

Watch CBSN Live

President and Mrs. Obama play POTUS/FLOTUS game

In an interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama answer sentence prompts. Watch the extended conversation with the Obamas Monday on "CBS This Morning."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.