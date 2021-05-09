Live

Watch CBSN Live

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar

People around the country are buying tickets in the hopes of winning two massive lottery jackpots. The Mega Millions and Powerball totals soared this week but the odds of winning are slim. CBS News' Laura Podesta reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.