Live

Watch CBSN Live

Powerball jackpot climbs after latest drawing

The Powerball numbers were drawn Wednesday night and no one won the $460 million jackpot. The total could hit an estimated $550 million for the next drawing Saturday, making it one of the top 10 largest prizes in U.S. history.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.