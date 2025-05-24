Watch CBS News

Power outage hits Cannes Film Festival

A brief power outage Saturday struck the star-studded Cannes Film Festival in France, along with about 160,000 households in the region. Authorities are investigating whether a fire at an electrical substation was responsible for the blackout.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.