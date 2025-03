Potential deal between Musk's Starlink and FAA raising ethical concerns President Trump has promised that Elon Musk will not participate in conflicts of interest. Nevertheless, Democratic lawmakers are expressing concerns over Musk's Starlink and efforts underway that might allow it to take over a $2.4 billion contract between the FAA and Verizon. Politico aviation reporter Oriana Pawlyk joins "America Decides" to discuss.