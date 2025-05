Pope Leo XIV's longtime friend describes his qualities, personality: He's "one who builds bridges" Catholics around the world are welcoming the new head of the church, Pope Leo XIV. The Chicago-born pontiff also spent much of his life in Peru, and is a dual American-Peruvian citizen. Father John Lydon lived in the same community as the pope for 10 years in Peru and attended Villanova together. He joins "The Daily Report" to discuss.