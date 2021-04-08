Live

Pope Francis visits 9/11 memorial

Some of the day's most powerful moments came during the Pope's visit to the 9/11 Memorial in downtown Manhattan, where the pontiff prayed at the reflecting pools where the World Trade Center towers once stood. Chip Reid reports.
