Pope Francis dies at age 88 Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, the Vatican announced a day after Easter. Francis experienced a number of health issues in recent years. He was recently hospitalized for five weeks in February and March 2025 with bronchitis that developed into pneumonia in both lungs. He marked the 12th anniversary of his papacy from his hospital room in Rome. CBS News' Norah O'Donnell reports on Pope Francis' legacy.