Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Pollen Tsunami" hits allergy sufferers

Spring allergies are at a high right now because of tree pollen being showered over the Northeast. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook has some tips on how to combat spring pollen allergies.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.