Political violence risk reignited as Trump faces indictments As former President Donald Trump deals with the impact of new indictments, officials are predicting additional calls of violence similar to those seen leading up to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. The number of people who agree force is justified to restore the Trump presidency is up to nearly 18 million American adults, according to a University of Chicago survey. Robert Pape, UChicago political science professor, joins "America Decides" to discuss how officials are responding to and preparing for these threats.