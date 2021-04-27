Live

Political roundup of the day in Trump news

CBS News senior political editor, Steve Chaggaris and congressional Reporter for "The Hill," Molly Hooper discuss the day in Trump news, from his speech to GOP member in Philadelphia to the worsening relations with Mexico.
