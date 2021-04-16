Political Playback: Before ‘Never Trump’, there was ‘Stop Goldwater’ More than fifty years before there was a 'Never Trump' movement, there was 'Stop Goldwater.' That movement was made up of moderate Republicans trying to keep Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater from winning their party's nomination. It was precisely Goldwater's outspoken, politically-incorrect style that appealed to so many voters. Sound familiar? Goldwater triumphed at the convention but was clobbered in the general election. When it comes to stopping GOP frontrunners, only time will tell if history repeats itself.