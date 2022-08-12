Watch CBS News

Polio detected in New York City wastewater

Health officials say traces of the poliovirus have been detected in New York City, several weeks after the nation's first confirmed case of polio in almost a decade was reported in a nearby county. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green has more.
