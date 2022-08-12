CBS News App
Polio detected in New York City wastewater
Health officials say traces of the poliovirus have been detected in New York City, several weeks after the nation's first confirmed case of polio in almost a decade was reported in a nearby county. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green has more.
