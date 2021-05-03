Live

Police say teens recorded, mocked drowning man

Police in Florida say five teenage boys mocked a man while he was drowning. Authorities released a cellphone recording the teens allegedly made as the man was dying. James Sparvero of CBS affiliate WKMG-TV reports.
