Police use "invisible cloaks" to shield kids from seeing triple homicide Police responding to a gruesome triple homicide in a Kentucky home used a unique tactic to protect two young children found unharmed inside. Officers draped blankets around a 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, saying they were "invisible cloaks" so the children could be removed from the home without seeing the crime scene. CBSN's Reena Ninan reports.