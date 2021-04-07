Live

Watch CBSN Live

Police detail past of Tennessee theater attacker

Police say Vincente David Montano was the 29-year-old man behind Wednesday's attack at an Antioch, Tennessee, movie theater. Montano was fatally shot by police at the scene. CBS News' David Begnaud reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.