Police and FBI resume search for Brian Laundrie as Gabby Petito case moves forward Police and the FBI resumed efforts to find Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito. Laundrie was named a "person of interest" after Petito was reported missing on September 11. Her body was found in a remote area near Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan joined CBSN from Venice, Florida, to discuss.