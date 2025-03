Pod of Bigg's killer whales caught on video in rarely seen bird hunt off Seattle A pod of Bigg's killer whales was caught in action in a rarely seen bird hunt just off Seattle's maritime industrial docks. Kersti Muul, who captured the hunt on video, said it was "a once-in-a-lifetime experience … Not only in the whales' proximity, but also witnessing a rarely seen behavior - chasing and catching the grebe."