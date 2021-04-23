Live

Plane catches fire at Chicago's O'Hare Airport

An American Airlines plane erupted into flames on the runway of O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. All 170 people on board escaped. CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave has the latest.
