Pilots using simulators to train on new Air Force F-35 jets The Air Force is using the “F-35 Lightning Two” jet in exercises. The project faced a host of problems, but after two decades, the aircraft is finally being delivered for service, and pilots are stepping up training with simulators. Air Force Maj. Joshua Arki gives Charlie Rose a first-hand look at the capabilities of the U.S. military's most advanced and most expensive plane.