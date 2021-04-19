Live

Watch CBSN Live

Phenomenon behind "Pokemon GO" explained

What's behind the newest "Pokemon GO" craze? CNET senior editor Scott Stein joins CBSN with more on what may be behind the phenomenon, and what could be next for Nintendo with its latest monstrous hit.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.