Pfizer says its antiviral COVID-19 pill is 89% effective in preventing hospitalizations Pfizer says its antiviral COVID-19 pill is 89% effective at prevent hospitalizations and 100% effective against deaths from the virus if taken within three days of a person experiencing symptoms. Dr. John Moore, professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the potentially life-saving drug.