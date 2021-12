Pfizer CEO: COVID antiviral pill reduces hospitalization rates up to 89% in high-risk adults Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla joins "CBS Mornings" on the one-year anniversary of the first Pfizer vaccine doses administered in the U.S. He discusses Omicron concerns, boosters, and the latest data on Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill. Pfizer says it shows the pill is highly effective in treating COVID-19 in high-risk unvaccinated adults.