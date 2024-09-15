Pete Wells dishes on life as NY Times restaurant critic Since he began writing restaurant reviews for The New York Times in 2012, Pete Wells became arguably the world's most powerful restaurant critic, until filing his final review this summer. With correspondent Martha Teichner, he reflects on dining out five nights a week for the past twelve years, all in the line of duty; the disguises he's worn to avoid detection by restaurant staff; and the health implications of eating at some of the world's best (and not-so-best) restaurants.