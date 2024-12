Pete Hegseth vows to fight on as Trump considers replacements President-elect Donald Trump's choice for defense secretary, former Fox News anchor Pete Hegseth, was on Capitol Hill again Wednesday trying to wrangle support for his confirmation. As Hegseth vows to fight on, CBS News has learned a new potential contender for the job: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. CBS News' Nikole Killion and Nancy Cordes report.