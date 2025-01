Pete Hegseth asked about comments on women in the military During Tuesday's Senate confirmation hearing, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire) asked Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's pick for secretary of defense, about his previous comments on women in the military. Hegseth has said in the past that women shouldn't be in combat roles. Following Shaheen's time, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) continued the line of questioning about women in the military.