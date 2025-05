Pete Buttigieg says Biden's 2024 bid "maybe" hurt Democrats During an appearance in Iowa on Tuesday night, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg acknowledged that Democrats may have won in November if former President Joe Biden had not sought reelection. CBS News political reporter Hunter Woodall has the details. Then, Politico White House reporters Sophia Cai and Jake Traylor join to unpack speculation about Democrats' 2028 presidential bids.