Person to Person: Norah O'Donnell interviews Jon Stewart ahead of Warrior Games In this episode of "Person to Person with Norah O’Donnell," O'Donnell sits down with comedian Jon Stewart before he hosts the Warrior Games to talk about advocating for 9/11 responders and America’s veterans. Also in this episode, O'Donnell speaks with a member of Team Air Force on how the Warrior Games helps wounded servicemembers.