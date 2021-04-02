Live

Watch CBSN Live

Periscope made this woman a star

At any given time, thousands of people will tune into Amanda Oleandor's musings about life or just follow her day. The 25-year-old artist based out of Los Angeles is "the most loved" Periscoper in the app's history.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.