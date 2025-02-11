Watch CBS News

Pentagon changing Fort Liberty's name back to Fort Bragg

North Carolina military base Fort Liberty is going back to its previous name of Fort Bragg. The Biden administration renamed it in 2023 in an effort to remove names that honored Confederate leaders and the base's original namesake, General Braxton Bragg, was a Confederate general. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed an order restoring the name, but this time it's honoring Private First Class Roland L. Bragg who Hegseth says was a World War II hero.
