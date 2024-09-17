Watch CBS News

Pennsylvania struggling with low energy prices amid 2024 fracking focus

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have focused on fracking, the process of injecting fluid into underground rock formations to extract oil and gas, in their respective campaigns. This process is an important component of the Pennsylvania economy, a key battleground state in the 2024 election. New York Times energy reporter Rebecca F. Elliott joins CBS News to discuss why the messaging falls short.
