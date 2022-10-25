Candidates in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race debate tonight as midterms approach Senate candidates in Pennsylvania will face off tonight in their first and only debate. CBS News Battleground Tracker polling shows the Democrat, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, just 2 points ahead of Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Pennsylvania, and then CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright and CBS News political analyst and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez discuss the race.